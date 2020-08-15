Dear Editor:
In today’s world, there are an increased number of individuals who have served our country in the military. We answered the call to duty, served honorably and continued with our lives. We may have hung up our uniforms, but we did not set aside our service. We are proud of that service, but do not make a point of sharing that information with everyone we meet. There is no way someone meeting us for the first time can easily identify that proud service.
I ask my fellow veterans to consider the comments you make in public or private regarding the service of an individual. Until you know someone well, you do not know who has served in the military, who has heard the sound of a round fired down range in anger, who has placed their life in jeopardy to serve others and who carries memories they chose not to share in their hearts.
Because you disagree with someone, does not give you the right to question their dedication or state they are throwing dirt on the graves of brave men and women who have served this county. We served and continue to serve in many ways.
JoAnn Martin
LTC (ret) AN
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.