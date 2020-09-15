Dear Editor:
The CDC recently made available a table showing comorbidities of COVID-19 deaths in the United States. This means we can now see who actually died FROM COVID-19, and who died WITH COVID-19. The data is jaw-dropping.
The CDC table explains that 94% of the people who have died in the US with their death classified as a COVID-19 death, actually died from other conditions such as respiratory disease, circulatory disease, and other underlying conditions. (www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm Table 3)
Americans who died WITH COVID as of 8/22/20: 161,392
Americans who died FROM COVID as of 8/22/20: 9,683
Missourians who died WITH COVID as of 8/23/20: 1,279
Missourians who died FROM COVID as of 8/23/20: 77
In comparison:
647,457 Americans die from heart disease each year.
599,108 Americans die from cancer each year.
169,936 Americans die from accidents each year.
9,683 Americans have died from COVID in 2020.
The COVID death numbers do not justify the hype. According to the CDC, 8,000 people in the United States die EVERY DAY from differing causes.
Our senior citizens are on lockdown. Our children are unable to participate in sports, schooling, and socializing. We are under mask mandates, quarantines, and social distancing guidelines. It is time to do the right thing and open up Missouri. Businesses are scared of fines, people are suffering, and livelihoods are being destroyed.
Let’s stop the hysteria. First order of business: rescind the Pettis County Health Center mandatory mask “rule.”
Kathi Oster
Sedalia
