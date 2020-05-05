Dear Editor:
In February, my car was crashed into around 2:30 am. A witness saw the other car, but not plates. A headlight was found as evidence. About a month later, I wrote to the officer and asked what had they done to try and locate the culprit. Hit and run IS a crime. I never got a reply. Towards the end of March, I wrote to the Chief and the head of the crime division and again, no replies.
Why? Are they ashamed to say they did nothing? That all they did was log the headlight and ignore any kind of research on it? Is it brand specific? Perhaps there are numbers on it to I'd style, brand, cars that use it, etc. Did they contact repair and auto parts stores?? The culprits car would need more than just a headlight.
Back in February, these steps may have helped. And yet, our police are happy just to "keep an eye out" and evidently do nothing. While this is very bad police work and they should all be chastised, their silence to me about the crime is astounding! Show me you made a real effort!!
Public service requires work and dealing with the public. Shame on the Sedalia police force.
Lisa Ortmann
Sedalia
