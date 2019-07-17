Dear Editor:
I’m wondering how many readers of the Sedalia Democrat have noticed the replicas of bicycles around our town.
Your article about the upcoming Wheelmen public event with pictures of some of the bicycles was good, and we viewed some of them at the Katy Depot on May 11.
Since then, I have seen replicas displayed around Sedalia, and I get excited to see the different designs. Beautiful paintings by local artists are on some of th wheels, along with Starline Brass spent shells, and painted brick art and polka dots. The “bikes” were fabricated and primed to stand outside weather.
I am happy to see this display in our town, and am sure people remember the “cow” display in Kansas City a few years ago. Another event of this type was in New Orleans, and I was there at the time. The theme was “Pelicans.” Merchants and residents began with a “base pelican form” and designed it, then displayed them all around town. It was amazing to see, as we went up and down many streets.
I’m so happy that right here in Sedalia where the Katy Trail goes through, we have bicycles, and welcome the Wheelmen event on July 24-28.
Anna Lee Bail
Sedalia
