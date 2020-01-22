Dear Editor:
Really Sedalia? 79% of you believe that Mark Zuckerberg should monitor political ads for you, determining which ads "they" believe are false. Extraordinarily lazy and apathetic of you to want someone to accomplish that for you.
Why don't we try to get away from censorship and do our own research? Don't leave the "truth" to other entities, figure it out for yourself. You know, like free and independent people should.
Jonathan Eubanks
Sedalia
