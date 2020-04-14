Dear Editor:
Thank you to all the caregivers at Bothwell Regional Health Center. I am grateful for the doctors, nurses, physical and occupational therapists, social workers, aides and the maintenance staff, especially those on southwest 3. You helped to make my brother, Kip Salmon’s last days as comfortable as possible through your loving and kind physical and emotional support.
Sue Salmon Spencer
Fox Island, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.