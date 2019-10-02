Dear Editor:
I was bemused by the headline from 9/13: "SCHS adds symphony orchestra program". I think a more appropriate word might have been "reinstated", as 2nd-hour Orchestra (strings/winds/brass/percussion) was a staple of my five years at Smith-Cotton, first with Geraldine Schrader and then Bob Cummings. But in any case, I'm glad it's back, and after moving back to Sedalia sometime next year, I hope to find myself in the audience for their concerts.
Anita Barrick
Austin, Texas
