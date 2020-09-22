Dear Editor:
I would like Representative Hartzler to respond publicly to all veterans in her district to President Trump’s outrageous statement about veterans being losers and suckers.
My wife and I and our two youngest sons have 62 years of military service. Counting friend and relatives it has to be over 100 years. I lost a good friend in the Korean war in 1953. He was 21 years old and will always be 21, not being able to live out his life. He answered his country’s call and sacrificed his life. I'm sure many of you have or know people who have a similar story.
This is outrageous, unpatriotic and disgusting. This cannot go unanswered.
Fred L. Hahn
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.