Dear Editor:
Sedalia is a very popular city that continues to grow every day. Sedalia is also full of a large variety of fast food restaurants for low prices; however, not everyone is interested in the unhealthy food that these restaurants offer. There are many people throughout Sedalia who would enjoy a healthy snack without paying a large amount.
An idea that might help bring more business to Sedalia is a healthy smoothie or juice bar that also offers healthy snacks for low prices. The people of Sedalia would truly enjoy a healthy alternative to keep them going through the day.
This idea occurred to me because I would like to be able to eat healthier throughout the day, but I find myself paying a fortune for one food item, rather than what a whole meal would cost at a fast food restaurant. Thank you.
Marissa Clary
Smithton
