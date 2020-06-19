Dear Editor:
As a member of this community, born and raised here, with roots that go back several generations, I have seen and been told lots of the history of this area. My father was faithfully served this community as a member of the school board for several years and had to make decisions that most people will not know all the reasons why due to laws protecting people’s privacy and that he was scorned and mocked for doing what he truly believed was for the betterment of our community. He taught me several things about life, stand up for what you believe, don’t let doubt and fear change what you know to be right, and it’s OK if people disagree with you.
Our community is facing a troubling time. In the last 20 years, I have seen more reports of gun violence, murders, disappearances, and drug issues. As a community, we cannot allow this trend to continue. The allowance of apathy into our culture has allowed these things to happen more and more regularly and we, the people of this community, need to use our peaceful solutions to invoke the changes we want. If you don’t like the direction of the sheriff’s department, don’t threaten and assault the deputies and officers, who honestly don’t get paid enough for the massive task they are asked to do, you then vote for a sheriff that will initiate the changes you want to see that will improve the department. You think that the city needs to make better changes, vote for council members to bring on those changes, and a mayor that will push for the changes needed. Your vote can change the county commissioners that are elected, the school board that hires and fires the teachers and administration, the laws passed or revoked, how your tax dollars are spent and how high your taxes will be.
In the last election in this area, only 3,591 people could be bothered to vote for three city council positions and to maintain a tax. Only 13.5 percent of our voting population cared enough about the direction of the city to get out and vote. We can make changes to our community, voting is the biggest weapon in our arsenal of peaceful ways to make changes. There are other elections coming up this year and everyone focuses on the big one in November, but for local community issues, guess what, your vote matters more, because those are the votes that have the biggest impact on your daily life. We get to vote for the prosecuting attorney for the county, the judges, and other elected officials that impact our daily lives.
As for the tragedies that have occurred lately, I urge for patience. I know that the information is scarce and conflicting, but rushing to judgement and blaming all officers, city, county and state, for the situation concerning only one officer, is a symptomatic issue that is plaguing our society. We blame all for the actions of a few and it has to stop. If this officer did wrong, trust that the truth will come out, and remember that there is no statute of limitations on murder. Time has a way of revealing truth and coverups don’t last or stand because someone always has a change of heart or conscience. True justice takes time and that nothing will replace Hannah in the lives of her loved ones. A rush to judgement and rumors serve nothing and no one.
John Hopper
Sedalia
