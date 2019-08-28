Dear Editor:
How sad to see more young teens committing suicide! I tell my girls every day "I love them!" They have their problems but I tell them, "Rome wasn't built in a day." "It will work out." Stay focused on what you want! And most of all "It's not the end of the world."
These kids need positivity and boost to make the life they yearn for. Parents, look for the signs! They are there. Just got to see the signs before its too late. You had these babies, LOVE them. Help them strive in this world of corruption. No matter what, do not shut them out. If they need you, help them! Communicate with them. They need us!
Patricia Shrock
Cole Camp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.