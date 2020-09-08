Dear Editor:
This is a reply to the letter to the editor from Lonnie Smith.
I believe YOU are being disingenuous in your letter to the editor in the August 29 Sedalia Democrat. You say you are a Christian and because of your beliefs you cannot support our current president. Does this mean you support the opposition who condones abortion, even up to the time of delivery? The Christian church I was raised in has always and will always teach abortion is murder at any time.
I am just simply pointing out a bit of hypocrisy as I see it.
Cheryl McMahan
Sedalia
