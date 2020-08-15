Dear Editor:
I want to congratulate the Pettis County Health Department Board of Trustees and JoAnn Martin, Administrator, for their courageous decision to pass the Emergency Order requiring the wearing of masks in Pettis County.
As the leader of an organization who provides primary care services to the most vulnerable people in our community, we believe that the order will reduce the spread of the virus. We also want to acknowledge the leadership our public health agency has shown in their response to the pandemic. In the face of a small but vocal opposition, and without any public support by our elected officials, this board and staff made the right call.
Healthcare providers are on the front lines of fighting this virus, yet we are struggling with keeping our staff healthy, when we are testing hundreds of people every day, we are caring for hundreds of sick people daily and our staff are exposing themselves to the virus in their efforts to prevent the spread and treat the illness. We have very dedicated healthcare professionals in this community, but we need the support of the entire community to help us. The Sedalia community has always stepped up to help each other, let’s show each other how much we love our community.
Please, wear a mask, please maintain a 6-foot distance between you and others, please wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often, please refrain from gathering if you cannot maintain 6-foot distance or wear a mask.
Chris Stewart
Chief Executive Officer
Katy Trail Community Health
