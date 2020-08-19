Dear Editor:
The mask mandate that the PCHB passed last night (Aug. 5) will be ineffective at stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Let me state, that if masks were the one factor in stopping the spread of this virus, I would support a short term plan to require them, to protect the community at large. However, as we learned in our science classes, viruses can exist outside the body on surfaces for periods of time, and the mandate by the board isn’t demanding hand washing stations everywhere.
There are exceptions to the mask mandate that make no sense, as well. Sports and athletic competitions can still happen and while you are actively out running into each other, breathing hard on opponents, you don’t need a mask. However, once on the sideline and there is room to spread out and breathe, you must wear a mask. You can eat and drink with complete strangers, but walking outside with a friend requires a mask. I know that people for the mask point out that hospitals and other jobs do require masks, that people often wear for 12 plus hours, but those places also have strict dress codes and procedures that must be followed to stop the spread of diseases, which this mandate does not address.
The point is that this mandate is worthless overall and has no real timeline or guidelines to which the mandate will be lifted, just that the mandate will be rescinded when the chairwoman and director both sign off. The mandate should state that the ordinance will be lifted if the number of active cases doesn’t increase for 14 days, or the rate of new cases drops below a certain percentage. None of that is spelled out, it is just for those 2 people to decide and that’s it.
I do want to point out that the health board did very little last night in following several different recommendations from the CDC, because the chairwoman and director were less than 6 feet apart, as well as board members. Even wearing masks, social distancing should be practiced, where possible and there was more than enough room on the stage for six foot spaces between chairs. Also, not one mic was sanitized between speakers, not in the crowd or by the board. If a town hall meeting can’t be conducted using CDC recommendations, by what right does the board feel that they can pass a worthless mandate.
Stopping the spread of any virus is a multi-factored issue, and the fact the board ignored several other things that need to be done to stop the spread just shows how worthless this one attempt will end up.
John Hopper
Sedalia
