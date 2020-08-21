Dear Editor:
I am saddened by the refusal of so many people to wear masks during the pandemic. Everyone says they would like things to return to a more normal way of life, but they don't back up their words with their actions.
When I see Dr. Anthony Fauci interviewed on TV, he pleads with people to wear masks and practice social distancing. If everyone did those two things, this nation could bring the case numbers down dramatically. Dr. Fauci knows that because of human nature this will never happen, but those are the two things that would help our nation get back to a more normal way of life faster than any other way possible. It is sad to observe how many people just don't seem to care about doing their part.
Some people object to wearing masks because they think the chances are almost nil that they will get the virus. Should people be gambling with the lives of other humans? What are the chances that a couple, who went to enjoy a meal at Wendy's in Sedalia, would not get to finish that meal because a pickup truck crashed through the wall of the restaurant right where they were seated? The wife was killed and the husband critically injured and at last report still remains in a hospital. The chances of that happening are almost nil, but it happened! The driver of that truck changed lives of a family forever.
When you don't wear a mask, even if you don't feel ill, you could be changing lives of many people forever. Some people carrying the virus never feel any symptoms and others don't feel ill until a few days after they have become contagious. By then it's too late! The damage has already been done!
Vicki Winston
La Monte
