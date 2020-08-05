Dear Editor:
In reply to Mr. Cope’s letter of July 15 concerning the mandate to wearing of face masks. He seems very learned and concise and has studied and analyzed his numbers which I assume are correct.
How does he analyze the number 144,454 dead in the United States!!
This number evidently justifies his 0.59 per 1,000 people or one in a thousand. If that one person is someone close to you, it is one too many.
Yes, to wear or not wear a mask is a personal decision and our right as an American citizen. But wearing a mask is such a trivial, simple thing to do to help slow the COVID-19 virus, and has bee proven to work in other countries of the world.
To me, not wearing a face mask shows complete disrespect and disregard for your fellow man.
I’m afraid Mr. Cope and I view “common sense” in a different way.
Nancy Laurie
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.