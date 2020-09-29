Dear Editor:
When I graduated from high school in 1964, an 18 year old male that wasn’t going to college would have a good chance of being drafted into the military. An estimated 47,434 soldiers were killed in combat during the Vietnam War. These were courageous young men who died for our country and for the sake of their fellow countrymen.
Now it is a well-known fact that when people become infected with coronavirus, they can spread the virus before they develop symptoms and during the entire time they are infected. Wearing a mask limits the spread of the virus and also limits the chance of contracting the virus. If someone contracts the virus and has a particular gene mutation on the third chromosome, they have a significant chance of dying or having to be on a respirator.
What do you think our soldiers who have died for us would think about someone who wouldn’t wear a mask because it inconvenienced them? Please make the sacrifice of wearing a mask. It may save a life.
Dr. Alan Allmon
