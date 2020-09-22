Dear Editor:
Thank you Ms. Oster for so clearly pointing out the craziness with COVID and how other, major illnesses do far more damage. Mandated masks are just adding to people’s fears. And some places ignore the mandate so fights don't break out! Keeping places closed or restricted is not an answer either. It just makes people more fearful. And don't employ fines or other punishments. Don't require papers to present about your health. Open up Missouri!
Flu viruses will always be here. How many get shots each year to avoid a variety of strains? One day COVID will have a vaccine too.
Masks should be an option, not a requirement. And if you wish to wear something, studies show bandanas, plexiglass face shields, and gaiters do not really help. Too loose. Even homemade ones are iffy.
Sarah Jackson
Sedalia
