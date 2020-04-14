Dear Editor:
Hello, I am a student from Smithton High school. I am from Smithton Missouri.
Now Smithton is super close to Sedalia, maybe 8 minutes down Highway 50. As we know MoDOT takes care of that along with most of the main roads in Sedalia when we get snow or just need road work. But here’s the problem, MoDOT seems to tear the roads up all the time and tries to fill them back which in most cases is a poor job that looks bad and doesn’t last.
Another problem I have is seeing MoDOT workers just standing around milking the clock and not getting any work done. It’s almost like they’re taking advantage of not having a boss standing over them. I have countless buddies that work for them and they say the same thing.
In order to address this I think we should send random check ups on the workers. I feel as if this would keep them on their toes and always working so they don’t get in trouble. This would speed up the work process and keep the city of Sedalia very nice looking and presentable.
MoDOTreally needs to step up their game and work ethic. I know I’m not the only one that complains, I’m writing this to hopefully help the future of this town I call home.
Dakota Dunnavant
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.