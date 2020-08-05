Dear Editor:
I personally am fed up with society’s incivility to one another. Anyone that berated, got in the face of or cursed at those working at the Pettis County Health Department should be ashamed of themselves and also personally apologize to the people that are simply trying to do their jobs. I am embarrassed for our town and county. My parents and grandparents raised me to treat others with dignity and respect even if I disagreed with them.
Pettis County is now considered a hotspot for the virus and is listed as a red area. That is not red as in separation of politics. It is red as in being noticed for rapidly rising virus numbers. Get a freaking grip people. Even with a mask mandate nobody would be losing any rights or freedoms. You would still have a right to go out to stores or any other business. Is it infringing on rights when a business posts signs stating "no shirt, no shoes, no service"? Is it against any rights for not being allowed to go to church or walk down the street naked? No it is not.
So much for anyone paying attention or participating in the First Lady's Be Best initiative. How can we ever expect our kids to not bully others and be kind when parents act like immature school kids themselves?
Lonnie Smith
Sedalia
