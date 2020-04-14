Dear Editor:
The people of Sedalia, are a very diverse group of people. We have the hard working, some city, some country, and overall good people in Sedalia.
One thing that we lack is an equal variety of activities for community members to take part in. We already have soccer, softball, and youth activities here, but what about the people who don't want to run a lot?
We need a bowling league or a pickleball league. We need someone who is committed to opening a bowling alley and that would have championship bowling. It would be nice to have more nights and different games each night instead of bingo every night. Many churches do game nights, but it would be nice to have them once a week so that families could go and have fun together more often.
We have many places to do these activities, we just need people to come and have fun. We could hold pickleball matches in the Community Center and hold a few other things there also.
Leah Muhr
Smithton
