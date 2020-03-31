Dear Editor:
Sedalia does not have very many places to go hangout with friends or even to go on dates. It's the same old stuff every time. If people want to do something different they have to head over to Warrensburg, Columbia, or Kansas City.
The only fun activity things that are available for the youth are the skating rink, the movies, the skate park, and public pools. This does not provide very many options for youth to go and have safe fun locally. It would be awesome if a local entrepreneur would start a business that would provide several different activities for youth to do. The youth want to be able to hang out with others in a safe environment and have fun in our town.
It would be fun if we had another escape rooms, Sky Zone, and even just some better places to go shopping. It would be awesome if a local entrepreneur could make this possible and help the youth out by providing a fun space that has more activities available to people.
Madalyn Amos
Smithton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.