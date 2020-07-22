Dear Editor:
I read Mr. Kneibert's article and Mr. Pettis's response. We all have right and wrong opinions and we should all be free to express those. But there are such things as facts.
As was expressed I am glad the vast majority of us in the U.S. have accepted we are all the same in God's eyes.
The facts about the Black Lives Matter organization. It lists 3 founders. Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi. The first two are self described as trained Marxists. A New York Post article among many others can attest to this fact. As an aside Alicia and Patrisse were first long term LBGTQ advocates. Both again self describe themselves as Queer. Which I assume explains why 5 of the 17 guiding principles on BLM's own website have nothing to do with race and everything to do with promoting alternate lifestyles. For reference principles 8, 9, 10, 14, 15.
Marxism wants to transform our society and break down the nuclear family and replace it with government "help", This is totally in line with point 14 on their site. "We disrupt the Western prescribed nuclear family requirement by supporting each other as extended families and villages".
I believe there are many good people supporting BLM that have no clue what the real goals of the leaders are. I want to support all lives. Lets fund Police, outlaw abortion, support traditional marriage, and get back in church where everybody is welcome. Please do research and speak up.
Keith Sumner
Sedalia
