Dear Editor:
Hailey Dunnavant of Smithton expressed her desire for more “healthy options” within our local restaurant community in a letter to the Editor on April 8th.
Ask and she shall receive!
Kwench Juice Café will be opening very soon in Sedalia! Progress continues at the café location on 16th Street across from SFCC. As soon as the COVID-19 threats are behind us, we will begin training our new Kwench Team.
We offer Raw Juices, Smoothies, Juice Shots, Açai / Pitaya Bowls, Chia Pudding, Protein Balls, and more! Luckily for our health conscious Kwenchers, we do not use any sugars or dairy products. Also, we have $1 SuperFood add-ins (like hemp protein, lucuma, spirulina)! Need it on the go? We will have an app for that.
On a recent trip to Arizona, my husband tried a Kwench smoothie called the “Green Goblin” with much trepidation (he doesn’t believe in “green drinks”). This drink consists of avocado, banana, apple, celery, spinach, agave, and his liquid of choice was coconut milk. After his first sip… let’s just say that he’ll be getting that drink more often!
Our neighbor (a few doors down) is SC Fuel – another great healthy food option! Come try SC Fuel and Kwench once the dust settles. Our options are packed full of “fresh,” “healthy,” and “yummy” ingredients that will start a change in the way Sedalia looks at quick, convenient food options.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter – “Kwench Juice Café Sedalia.”
Gena Swearingen
