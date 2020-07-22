Dear Editor:
Re. Stoplights on north side on 65.
They're not nearly adequate given traffic southbound is approaching at speeds 70 mph plus.
The circumference of the actual lights is not big enough and they should have put strobes in them or get the lights with the white ring around the red light that flashes.
Rob Osborn
Sedalia
