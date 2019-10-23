Dear Editor:
At the end of life, powerful emotions often surface, and some people question the value of their lives. As a hospice chaplain, I have guided many through such existential questions to help create a space of spiritual peace that can bring comfort and meaning to one’s final days.
Creating this spiritual space is the core of chaplaincy in hospice care. My pastoral care colleagues and I do this by exploring a patient’s unique spiritual perspectives, sometimes through story-telling, sometimes through prayer. And sometimes, simply by being silently present in that person’s space.
October 21 marks the start of National Pastoral Care Week. Launched in 1985, this week of observances across America will honor spiritual caregivers for the counseling they provide, and promote continuing education for professional chaplaincy.
Join Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in honoring spiritual caregivers for cultivating spiritual space and celebrating the humanity we all share.
Jim Robinson, Chaplain
Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care Kansas City Regional Office
Clark Smith, Chaplain
Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care Lenexa Regional Office
