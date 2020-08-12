Dear Editor:
I want to express my appreciation to Dr. Fracica for taking time to respond to my earlier letter addressing the question of making the wearing of masks mandatory.
I need to point out that in my letter, I did not say people shouldn't wear masks. That should be a medical and personal decision. In addition, I was initially surprised that Dr. Fracica quoted Sean Hannity as a public health expert. However, after considering this, I realized Sean Hannity was probably as credible as Dr. Fauci who revises his recommendations every few days, or the head of the CDC, Dr. Redfield, who incorrectly predicted we could drive COVID-19 into the ground in four weeks if we all wore masks.
Although I have not questioned the wearing of masks, the effectiveness of cloth masks and other face covering was questioned by a team of esteemed medical researchers at the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRP). Their study found that cloth masks had a filtration rate of 2-38%, and surgical masks had a rate of 30-50%. Here are the primary conclusions of the report, "We do not recommend requiring the general public who do not have symptoms of COVID-19-like illness to routinely wear cloth or surgical masks because: There is no scientific evidence they are effective in reducing the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Their use may result in those wearing the masks to relax other distancing efforts because they have a sense of protection."
Since this report was published, the authors and the director of the CIDRP have been harassed and intimidated to the point they have added the following statement, "Wearing a cloth face mask or face covering is better than doing nothing." This report is still readily available online.
Regarding studies that seem to indicate a reduction in the percentage of new cases when mask wearing is mandated, I randomly picked three states that have masking requirements. California, mask mandate June 18, the number of new cases per day have increased 138%; Texas, mask mandate, July 3, a 15% increase in new cases; Kansas, mask mandate July 3, 23% increase in new cases. Closer to home, the total number of cases in Kansas City has more than doubled since a mask mandate was implemented.
Fortunately, Pettis County is doing better. Using local health officials statistical methodology, Pettis County has achieved a reduction in new cases from 25 on Thursday, July 23 to 7 on Friday, July 24, a 359% decrease in new cases.
Finally, Dr. Fracica states "There is currently sustained community transmission of COVID in Pettis County...." As a concerned citizen, I would like more information, are these new cases from random exposure, are there other modes of transmission being observed, employee exposure, family exposure, social exposure, etc.? With more information, the public can make informed decisions on limiting risks and exposure. I'm sure providing this statistical data would not violate HIPAA requirements. Transparency would be welcomed by the community.
Reggie Cope
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.