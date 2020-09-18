Dear Editor:
Open Door Service Inc. would like to thank the donors, sponsors, and volunteers who have given generously to help us fight in the war against hunger and food insecurity in Pettis County!
Hunger knows no holiday or disease! We serve approximately 2,000 families a month out of our pantry and about 1,200 meals monthly from our kitchen. Please remember to shop our thrift store at 621 S. Hancock. All of your sales come back into running Open Door Services!
September is Hunger Awareness Month. We want to remind Pettis County residents that they can come once a month to our pantry at 111 W. Sixth Street Monday through from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They can also go to our Open Door Kitchen at 417 W. Pettis Monday through Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a hot meal and a take home meal for that evening. If people would like to make a monetary donation to Open Door they can mail it to 111 W. Sixth St. Sedalia, MO 65301.
We are collecting cans for the entire month of September at various locations: Open Door Thrift Shop, 612 S. Hancock; Great Clips, 3400 W. Broadway; Bryan Jenkins State Farm, 2903 W. Broadway; and Sumner Insurance, 2300 W. Broadway. Please consider being a hunger warrior beside us in this fight against hunger!
Thank you Pettis County!
The Open Door Team
