Dear Editor:
This is my third printed letter over a period of time pertaining to the same problem here in this great nation of ours. The problem is far to many people incarcerated (locked up) for minor crimes.
We (our judicial system) seems to know no other answer to problems. The expense of keeping people locked up is one hell of an expense to the tax payer and to my knowledge does little good for them. Yes major offenders belong behind bars. My question is this. What is the correct solution for minor offenses?
Please go back into your Sedalia Democrat paper dated Thursday, July 4, 2019 entitled Programs aimed at helping jailed veterans. Ever notice how the news media always makes note that the offender was a military veteran (usually Vietnam). And again Wednesday, July 10, 2019 and re-read both articles Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms.
My opinion (which I know counts very little) is this: The effort to establish a military friendly court system is in the process — we need that in the worse way.
Veterans such as myself were taught to kill and many other bad things. Then turned loose and sent home to bury that period of training in your mind. Some of could handle it, others could not. This system must understand the needs of these troops and work accordingly. Prison is not always the answer.
A Vietnam veteran with a very strong opinion.
Larry Stevenson
Sedalia
