Dear Editor:
I just wanted to express my appreciation for the band concert at Liberty Park.
I have been to the first two and they are wonderfully done and song selections are great. The weather has been perfect and it is so nice to be with people outside and have such great entertainment.
Thanks to all of the people involved and wish more people would come out to see them and enjoy the park. Sedalia is so lucky to have such talented people and be willing to share their talent.
Carolyn Miller
Green Ridge
