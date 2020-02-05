Dear Editor:
In your front page article of January 22 on Dr. King’s message of equality for all, a speaker said, “There is no ‘they’ — we are all ‘they.’” The speaker also said that apathy had no feelings but with empathy we feel something. I think we have to feel it in our “hearts.”
Also on the front page was the story about the woman who was honored by the Sedalia Business Women because she “gives from the heart and does it behind the scenes so other people do not know she’s done it.”
In addition, there was a story about a church group in St. Louis that has helped 11,108 families with their medical bills and other organizations across the country that also help with medical debt.
These stories seem to feed off each other which makes for very pleasant reading. Also the article about President Trump thanking the farmers for supporting him through the trade deal with China was like “icing on the cake.”
“Well done” could be said about this issue of the paper — so positive.
Alma Weikal
Sedalia
