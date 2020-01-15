Dear Editor:
The Saturday issue of the Sedalia Democrat featured a nice ad about the aquatic program in the Roger Garlich building at the Center for Human Services. It explained very well all the services offered to the clients of the therapy center as well as the various exercise and therapy classes offered to the public.
It failed to name the instructor shown in the picture. Janet Proctor, an employee of the center for 30+ years, is, to a great extent, responsible for the success of the aquatics program. Her responsibilities include not only teaching the classes and managing extra staff, but also ensuring the safety and operation of the pool itself. I have witnessed her kind and knowledgeable handling of the clients of the center and have also enjoyed the therapeutic exercise available in the water walking class. Janet is an important asset of the Center for Human Services and should have been recognized for all she does.
Sally Keating
Sedalia
