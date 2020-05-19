Dear Editor:
Fear mongering never stops. In Wednesday's (May 6) Sedalia Democrat, Dr. Fracica used the reported number of coronavirus cases and attributed deaths to state that the fatality rate is 1 in 17 or 5.9 percent in the U.S. No scientist in the medical world sees that single metric as a valid assessment.
A recent Stanford University epidemiology study found that the death rate may be as high as 0.1 to 0.2 percent which is still much higher than the annual flu death rate, but much lower than 1 in 17. If Dr. Fracica's numbers accurately represented the universal death rate, we would expect to see some fatalities in Pettis and Saline County which as of yesterday (May 6) had a combined total of 263 cases with no deaths. I doubt if we have avoided fatalities because of our state of the art medical facilities.
We need to do our best following guidelines without scaring the public.
Reggie Cope
Retired, U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.