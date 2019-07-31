Dear Editor:
For many years rural people were at a disadvantage in receiving an education. Rural schools did provide a good basic education for those who chose to attend. During my mother’s elementary school years a student had until they were twenty-one for a “free” eighth grade education; therefore, usually one teacher was responsible for students age six through twenty. Very few attended “high school” because of poor roads, few bridges, slow local transportation, and not feeling the need for any more formal education.
My mother’s parents, Wm Robert Evans and Jennie Shaw McNeil were married in 1899. He was 41 and she was 35 and a teacher at Mt. Olive School near Mt. Olive Church on now MO Rd JJ near Florence.
Since her parents wanted her to have an education they moved to Sedalia in 1918 in order for her to get used to city schools before entering high school in 1919. Her father was motorman on a Sedalia street car.
Of interest, her parents rented the farm to George and Blanche (Evans) Burford. Some readers will remember their son John “J.C.” Burford, a tornado spotter in threatening weather, who was murdered at the Marshall wildlife area in 1986 by a man he never met before.
My mother, Kathleen Evans graduated from Sedalia High School in 1923 as valedictorian. She entered Central Missouri State Teachers’ College in Warrensburg planning to become a math teacher. Her parents moved back to the farm where he died of a heart attack April 1924. She completed another year and dropped out because her mother needed her. In 1956-57 when her younger son was a student there, mother completed another year or more. She never got to be a teacher, but her two sons taught in Missouri schools 30 years each.
Also I had the privilege of serving on North Central Association “peer” evaluations of Smith-Cotton in 1971 shortly before the middle school was built. In spite of overcrowding, there was a staff of outstanding principals and teachers. Selvin Royal and Charles Vanderlinden and Bob Edmondson stand out in my memory.
Most recently, I remember that some teachers taught at the “new” Smith-Cotton High School for my friend Roger Schroeder’s son-in-law Coach Ross Dey as he was dealing with melanoma and allowing Dey to receive the salary for the term.
Also, my friend Charles Crowder was very impressed with how parents, students, faculty honored his son-in-law, Steve Gooch, after his untimely death in 2013.
Edgar A. Phillips
Marshall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.