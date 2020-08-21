Dear Editor:
Sedalia School 200 Board of Education just put our kids, parents, teachers and extended families at risk by voting for five day school to start Sept 1. The Superintendent wanted it that way and that is what he got. His option 2 was bad enough but would have been much better.
Option 2 should be the first choice and work slowly into option 1 when it is safe to do so. 44 kids here have the virus. Almost 100,000 in the country in the last 2 weeks. Kids need to go to school but only when it is safe.
I believe the board had there mind made up before the meeting began. Only one of the Board members voted no and he had all the stats to show it is a bad idea to go the way the Supt. wanted. Every 2 or 3 stats that were brought up he still wanted it his way, option 1.
I would think it is better to be cautious and safe than hoping for the best.
Kenneth Hayes
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.