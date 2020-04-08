Dear Editor:
Thank you for always providing us with newspapers and keeping the city updated on local events that occur.
I would like to propose the idea of building a food establishment that focuses on providing healthier food options for a reasonable price. We have a large amount of fast food places that offer their food at a lower price and the food on the menu is mostly unhealthy, only offering very few healthy options. Offering healthier food and healthier snack options that are easy to access and require the consumer to put in little effort to get would encourage more people to make healthier food choices and change their diet for the better.
I feel this would be possible and persuade a lot of people to eat healthier if the healthier option was more convenient and quick, just like our other local fast food restaurants. Some ideas for menu items I have thought of are small things that are healthy and can be made and bought for a reasonable price. These items include yogurt and fruit parfaits, smoothies that vary in different fruit and vegetable flavors, protein balls, and a large variety of fresh fruits or salads.
I hope you find as much interest in this as I did, thank you!
Hailey Dunnavant
Smithton
