Dear Editor:
Sedalia is in severe need of some more entertainment. Every time people go out they choose from the same limited options. Should they grab some food? See a movie? Or… Wait, what else is there to do?
My friends and I find ourselves asking this question all too often. They could go to the State Fair for the week it’s in town. But after years of living in Sedalia it gets stale, not to mention it isn’t available year-round. If there was just one more place to go and have fun, for example a Sky Zone, it would make all the difference. The business would definitely be a hit. A visit may even be a part of some people’s weekly routine.
A new spot to hang out and have a good time would be a great addition to the town.
Colby Ackerman
Sedalia
