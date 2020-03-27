Dear Editor:
I think Sedalia needs an indoor amusement park. Many families and young adults would love to have an indoor amusement park in Sedalia because we’ve never had one before. This would give people motivation to go out and have fun.
Some activities that would be in this park would be go karts, roller coasters and other rides, carnival games, and a gaming section. There would be certain sections in the park for children, teenages, and adults. Sedalia doesn't have very many things to do all year around so having the indoor would be a huge change.
Most families don't go to any indoor amusement parks because of the traveling expenses and hastles. The closest indoor amusement park is almost an hour away in Osage or there is one in Kansas City. If there was one in Sedalia then it would help out families and young adults.
Please think about all the benefits this could bring to our town!
Harley Barnett
Smithton
