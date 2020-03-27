Dear Editor:
With the long-awaited arrival of Fazoli’s off Industrial and Broadway, a new problem has occurred. Traffic on the west side of Sedalia is horrid throughout the day, and if citizens have ever gone to O’Reilly’s or Subway during the day, they would realize that the wait to pull onto the highway is absurd.
This leads me to believe the city needs to install a traffic light in order to alleviate some of the traffic and to increase the safety of the intersection. On this particular side of town, drivers may expect to wait minutes before being able to safely pull out.
By adding an additional stop light, the safety of drivers in that area will only increase. Business is guaranteed to be packed during the opening weeks of this new restaurant chain, so how do these people plan on entering and leaving? Currently, there is only one exit at Fazoli’s which is very problematic for both the company and the city.
Everybody knows what happens in Sedalia when a new business opens: it remains packed after the initial opening until the “hype” has quieted down. The constant flow of traffic coming out of the restaurant only means that the risk of an accident is more likely. A new traffic light will increase the safety and make eating out at Fazoli’s much less inconvenient for the customers.
Leyton Shireman
Smithton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.