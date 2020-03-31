Dear Editor:
My father Bud Stout just turned 96 on his birthday. He is a WWII veteran. My sisters gave him a party with family and friends. The Sedalia Police took the time to stop by and wish him a happy birthday and talk with him. He enjoyed that so much. Just one more reason to be proud of your Sedalia Police Dept. A big thank you for making my Dad feel special on his day.
Linda Graff
Buckeye, Arizona
