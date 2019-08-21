Dear Editor:
My former employer, Klassic Manufacturing Co, was responsible for relocating me, my wife Ruth, son Jeff, and daughter Jill to this wonderful city of Sedalia in 1972. Klassic folded in 1974, but we liked the town so much, we stayed on. Sedalia's appeal includes its quality healthcare.
A recent appointment at Bothwell Regional Health Center is the focus of this letter. My cardiologist scheduled me for a stress test. This was certainly not my first experience at BRHC, but the care I received was typical of all my previous encounters. Upon my 7:45 a.m. Arrival, I was immediately greeted by a nurse named Trish, who was overseeing the other staffers in that area; every one of whom was courteous and attentive to my physical comfort.
Bothwell's slogan is, “Exceptional care, close to home”. I couldn't agree more. God bless our caregivers, one and all.
Lou Barkacs
Sedalia
