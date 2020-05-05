Dear Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired a profound growth in appreciation for our area healthcare workers, who are on the front line protecting and treating the vulnerable in our community.
As we celebrate National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6-12, it’s especially important to honor our local healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to ensure our health and safety during this uncertain time.
As an RN and a Program Mentor supporting nurses with furthering their education at WGU Missouri, I understand how much time, effort and patience it takes to be in this profession. The last few months have emphasized the courage and compassion these professionals possess as they work to make a difference in the lives of those around them.
To those who are looking for ways to contribute to the fight against COVID-19, I hope you’ll consider showing your support to your local healthcare heroes. While businesses begin to reopen, there is hope things may return to normal, albeit a new normal, in which we can be more appreciative and not take for granted all of the things we have missed over these past several weeks. Let’s remember that our healthcare workers are still battling to fight the spread of COVID-19. Please express your gratitude to these and other essential workers in any way possible.
And to my fellow nurses and healthcare workers, thank you so much for the work you do each and every day, risking your own health to care for others. You truly are our heroes.
Holly Doogs, MSN, RN
Program Mentor, WGU Missouri College of Health Professions
Cole Camp
