Dear Editor:
As a senior citizen I partake daily at the Senior Center here in Sedalia. Today a program was brought to us by Sacred Heart kindergarteners. Such a delightful music they brought to us seniors. Such well behaved children and the interaction they gave to us was priceless.
Best part of all was when the children played bingo with us seniors.
On a cold wintry day these children brought such joy and happiness to us. Through their songs they gave their testimony of their love for Jesus. I thoroughly enjoyed the program that was brought to us.
Pat Franken
Sedalia
