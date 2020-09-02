Dear Editor:
I would like to publicly commend Mr. Nick La Strada, our Pettis County Clerk.
I recently had a few questions about the upcoming election. He took the time to personally respond to me through social media. Again this morning I had another question. He again personally reached out to me but by phone this time. He did not ask or direct an employee of the office to contact me, he took the time to address my questions/issues. Many public servants don't do that.
Mr. La Strada is doing a superb job for all citizens.
Lonnie Smith
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.