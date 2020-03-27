Dear Editor:
I truly wish you would consider doing stories about how really ugly these new trash cans look in Sedalia. It seems to me they are just left sitting on the curbs everywhere and it makes the city look terrible. Mostly it seems no one really wants to deal with it. I feel that trash should go back to our alleys for pick-up not on our streets.
Diane Mangiaruca
Sedalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.