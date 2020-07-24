Dear Editor:
The word icon is used much too liberally these days. However, when it comes to John Lewis, icon falls far short of giving this man his due.
Born the son of sharecroppers in Alabama in 1940 Lewis was inspired by Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. As a student at Fisk University he organized sit-ins at lunch counters in Nashville, before taking part in the Freedom Rides. He helped organize and spoke at the March on Washington in August 1963. His belief in non-violent resistance was tested many times but probably never more so than on “Bloody Sunday” March 7, 1965 when he led marchers over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. He and others were beaten savagely by State Police. He went on to serve 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
There is no way to do justice to the accomplishments of Mr. Lewis in a brief letter but I can say thank you and acknowledge his enormous contribution and sacrifice. Many of us who grew up in Sedalia remember the evils of segregation. Though there has been tremendous change, we still have a long way to go to achieve absolute equality for all. We have courageous people like John Lewis to thank for the progress we have made.
To quote Mr. Lewis, “Every generation leaves behind a legacy. What that legacy will be is determined by the people of that generation. What legacy do you want to leave behind?”
Jim Page
Sedalia
