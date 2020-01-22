Dear Editor:
We, as a nation, were not divided during the tumultuous years of the Second World War. We joined hands, hearts and honor in our common cause to suppress and defeat those persons and ideologies which had brought the world into global conflict and left us teetering on the edge of potential annihilation. We found that joined, our citizens became an understanding, workable majority.
Today those number of persons (who were engaged in the living of those war years, and learned the lessons of what divisiveness brought), have been reduced by the passage of time; other armed conflicts, and a lessening of attentions toward the ethical and moral compasses which had governed the cohesiveness of mutual need throughout our country’s history.
Failure to honor the responsibility contained in oaths of office … attaining profits at the expense of abandoning ethical business standards … denying proven facts regarding our environment … implementing laws which favor the few, and deny the many, all now appear to be the governing doctrines and precepts of our daily lives.
The rapidly increasing attrition-rate of our once workable majority is eroding our Democracy – the very same Democracy so many lives were given to save during World War II. The swiftly accelerating erosion of America’s core principles must first be slowed and then stopped if we are to regain the essence of our nations’ base which our forefathers established in the 18th Century. Unity of our citizenry, with one focus, one majority, one cause, is the essential key.
Jack Clark
Sedalia
