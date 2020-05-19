Dear Editor:
With so many out of work, why is the unemployment office closed? Why is the library not allowing access to its few computers? Why is the college just sitting there and not open to job seekers?
Masks, gloves, even clear plastic around the computers would be a way to let folks be able to use equipment! Schedule times for users. Something!! Be helpful Sedalia. Set a great example to the town. The folks who cannot afford their own computer and or WiFi to find work need the support.
Anybody care to start an internet cafe?
Sarah Jackson
Sedalia
