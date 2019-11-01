Dear Editor:
I'm looking outside my window watching the street department pick up the excess gravel from the chip seal bandaid. What does this process do for the street. Absolutely nothing, we still have the chug holes in the street. Why is the commissioner or whoever so adamant about doing this process. I see it as a waste of time and money. Why don't you fix it right and be done with it.
Take a look at 16th street west of Papa Jake's. And several side streets. It tells me this community likes to waste money. You put the trash out front so you don't have to take care of the alleys, over grown trees and chug holes. Then your excuse is the trucks load from the side. I've seen them load from the back. I think you need to look at all the processes.
Glenn Shoemaker
Sedalia
