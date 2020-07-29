Dear Editor:
As long-time members of the League of Women Voters, we feel that all elections are important. It is disheartening when we hear people say things like “It’s just the primary,” when we know the value of the decisions made that day. How the ballot looks in November is very much related to the choices made on August 4.
It is a pleasant surprise to see so many candidates for local and state races this year. The League’s belief has always been that “participation” means more than just being in the voting booth on election day. Citizens need to be willing to step up to do the work our society needs to have done. It takes having a thick skin to put up with negative comments and the close scrutiny a candidate’s life may get during the campaign. It takes a big commitment of time, effort and finances to run a successful campaign. And then there is always the requirement for being able to handle defeat, as we know only one candidate in each race will be the winner. Thank you to all of the candidates who have pledged to serve if elected.
The Sedalia League has traditionally hosted a candidates’ event at Liberty Park in July for all of those on the August ballot, but this year with the concerns of spreading the virus, we have decided not to host that evening. We hope the public will take the time to read about and ask about any of the candidates they don’t know. It is important to make an informed decision.
This August 26 will be the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Let’s exercise that right by making sure our voices are heard on August 4.
Mary Merritt and Kathleen Boswell
Co-Presidents
League of Women Voters Sedalia-Pettis County
